Angela Kaltenberg
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Kaltenberg, Angela S.

FALL RIVER - Angela S. Kaltenberg, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 22, 2021, at her home. She was born on Jan. 28, 1970, in Madison.

Angie is survived by her daughter, Taylor; her brothers, Gordy (Dawn) Bahler and Tim Bahler; Taylor's father, Dale; her close friends; and her mother.

Angie was a kind, compassionate, funny, beautiful, spirited woman. She was willing to help anyone if they needed it. She believed in the truth; she would rather have the truth than you lie to her, except when hearing the shopping bill total. She was always full of life, living every day to the fullest. You could usually find her by following the sound of her music that she always had playing. She definitely knew how to have a good time. Everyone who shared a time or two with Angie has a lasting, loving, and colorful memory. Mom, you will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Gordy sorry to hear about Angie's passing. I hope you and your family are doing well. Our prayers will be with you.
Ron and Ann Lease
Family
October 11, 2021
Taylor- I'm so terribly sorry for your loss. I hope happy memories can provide some relief during this sad time.
Anne Warren
October 4, 2021
Angie will be greatly missed as well as her sense of humor... I worked with her at Chalmers Jewelers for many years and she always made everyone laugh. We shared a lot of good times! May your found memories help you through this difficult time!
Tammy Stanek (Conners)
Work
September 27, 2021
