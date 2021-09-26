Kaltenberg, Angela S.

FALL RIVER - Angela S. Kaltenberg, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 22, 2021, at her home. She was born on Jan. 28, 1970, in Madison.

Angie is survived by her daughter, Taylor; her brothers, Gordy (Dawn) Bahler and Tim Bahler; Taylor's father, Dale; her close friends; and her mother.

Angie was a kind, compassionate, funny, beautiful, spirited woman. She was willing to help anyone if they needed it. She believed in the truth; she would rather have the truth than you lie to her, except when hearing the shopping bill total. She was always full of life, living every day to the fullest. You could usually find her by following the sound of her music that she always had playing. She definitely knew how to have a good time. Everyone who shared a time or two with Angie has a lasting, loving, and colorful memory. Mom, you will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com