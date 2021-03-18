Thomas, Angela M.

COBB - Angela M. Thomas, age 93, of Cobb, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by her family, at Upland Hills Health. Angela is survived by her husband, Everett of Cobb; two children, Neal (Lisa) of Eagle River and L. Ashley Thomas of Madison; four grandchildren, Troy (Suzy), Seth, Chad and Ryan Thomas; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at the LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A private family Mass will be held at a later date followed by inurnment in Calvary Cemetery in Cobb. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.