Key, Anita June

SAUK PRAIRIE - Anita June Key, age 91, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home, Sauk City, on Dec. 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born at home in Orion Township, Richland County, on June 21, 1929, to the late Fred and Anna (Repka) Schneider. She attended and graduated from Riverdale High School in Muscoda, class of 1947. Following high school she attended business college in Milwaukee. Anita was united in marriage to James "Jim" Key on June 14, 1952; he preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2015. Anita enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting. She looked forward to family holidays and events at her home including cooking and baking for her family. She sold Avon products for many years and later worked as the secretary of St. John's Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac for close to 25 years before she retired in 1995. Anita was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Anita is survived by her three children, Rodney (Marsha) Key of Denzer, Susan Baier of Prairie du Sac and Kevin (Patricia) Key of Prairie du Sac; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Tom) Barth, Stacy (Josh) Soboleski, Jesse (Stacey) Baier, Brian (Kira) Key and Alaina (Brent) Herbrand; and 14 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Isabelle, Ben, and Emily Barth, Madilyn, Chloe, and Everly Soboleski, Quinn and BrookLynn Baier, Rubie and Thomas Key, Vivianne, Ella and Elliot Herbrand. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jim, she was preceded by her brothers, George, Henry and Leroy Schneider; and sisters, Mildred Wagner, Clara Storms, Emily Merril, Freda Nebel and Dorothy Sanders.

A private family service will be held Dec. 21, 2020, with interment in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

Anita's family would like to express their gratitude to her caretakers at Maplewood Nursing Home and also Pastor Fred Rilling from St. John's Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made in Anita's name to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.