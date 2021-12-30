Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Becker

Becker, Ann L.

MADISON - Ann L. Becker died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 22, 2021, a month shy of her 73rd birthday.

A lifelong resident of Madison, she was a graduate of Madison Central High School (Class of '67) and of St. Mary's Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. She was a longtime employee of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. She was an avid New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan. She loved to travel and did so extensively in Europe and the U.S.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Selma Becker. She is survived by her brother, Jonathan of Madison; and her nephew, Benjamin (Anne Fleshman) of California. She is interred at the Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.