Becker, Ann L.

MADISON - Ann L. Becker died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 22, 2021, a month shy of her 73rd birthday.

A lifelong resident of Madison, she was a graduate of Madison Central High School (Class of '67) and of St. Mary's Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. She was a longtime employee of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. She was an avid New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan. She loved to travel and did so extensively in Europe and the U.S.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Selma Becker. She is survived by her brother, Jonathan of Madison; and her nephew, Benjamin (Anne Fleshman) of California. She is interred at the Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona.