Ann Cameron
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Cameron, Ann Stanford

MADISON - Ann Stanford Cameron died in Madison on Nov. 17, 2021. She was 92.

Ann was born in 1929 in Midland, Mich., on March 15, the day Julius Caesar was assassinated. "Beware the Ides of March," she would say around her birthday.

She came from a proud University of Michigan family. Her father, a dentist, and two brothers all graduated from the "Harvard of the Midwest," but showing her independent streak at a young age, Ann went elsewhere.

A high school valedictorian (she would hate that we are writing that here, so we must include it), she graduated with a degree in chemistry from Carleton College in Minnesota. It was there she met her husband, Jim Cameron, back from naval duty in the Pacific Theater of World War II. They returned to their home state of Michigan to follow his banking career and raised three children, living in Grosse Pointe, Alpena, and Grand Rapids.

Ann became an active community volunteer in many leadership positions (including chairman of both the Alpena General Hospital Board and the Child and Family Services Board, and president of Planned Parenthood), in addition to long-term service with Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, West Michigan Environmental Action Council, and the League of Women Voters. She later worked in the field of counseling and outplacement for numerous grateful clients.

An avid reader, she loved history (especially Ken Burns documentaries), art, music, and nature, along with playing in multiple bridge groups. In her 70s and 80s, she enthusiastically logged over 4,000 volunteer hours as a docent at Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids. Visitors complained she walked too fast.

She was also a prolific knitter, and her family and friends proudly wear her colorful sweaters, mittens and socks to this day. A photo taken on her 90th birthday shows each family member wearing something she knitted.

"Nana" to her grandchildren, she inspired many tributes from them, thanks to lots of attention, sports, trips, and candy. One grandchild wrote, "She tells great stories about the people she met and the people she knows." She was happiest while engaged with, and learning from, so many people in her life and had a gift for connecting with kids and adults of all ages.

After moving to Madison in 2012, Ann frequented the theaters and concert venues, cheered at Badger basketball and volleyball games, and immersed herself in much of what the capital city had to offer. She was very much involved in the downtown retirement community where she lived, leaving residents grateful for her extensive volunteer work, friendships - and homemade cookie deliveries.

As a parting gift, Ann donated her body to the University of Wisconsin for the benefit of medical students and future patients.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Cameron (1998), and is survived by three children: Lee (Van) Smith, Tom (Patti) Cameron and Jim (Pidge Cartee) Cameron; five grandchildren, Peter, John and Ben (Courtney Jarman) Cameron, Haley and Cameron Smith; and two great-grandchildren.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hello, I'm the daughter of Bob and Gerry Shea of Alpena, Michigan. I recently read Ann's obituary in The Alpena News and wanted to express my sympathy. She was such a neat lady, and a great friend to our mom. (Gerry passed away August, 2020, Bob back in 2005.) I remember my mom and dad's friendship with Jim and Ann so fondly. Ann hosted mom, my sister and me for lunch at her condo in Grand Rapids (probably around 2011), then showed us all around Meijer Gardens - we had a wonderful day; and yes, between she and Gerry, we did have trouble keeping up with them! There are still so many occasions when I want to call my mom to talk, and seeing Ann's obituary was one of those times. God speed.
Jill Shea Fitch
March 23, 2022
Ann taught me so much, although I was meant to be "training" her as a docent at Meijer Gardens. Her passion for learning and adventure inspired me. I was fortunate to share lunches with her monthly and even after she moved to WI and I moved to CA, we kept in touch with emails. I wear her socks proudly and feel grateful to have known her. Love to her family.
Heidi Holst
Other
March 6, 2022
We met Ann and Jim through the Michigan Bankers Association in the late 1970´s and have many fond memories of times spent together traveling to conventions and Mackinaw Island. Ann was a special friend who will be deeply missed. Our sincere sympathy to her family. Marilyn and George Nugent
Marilyn and George Nugent
February 21, 2022
We have such good memories of times spent with Ann over a number of years since Jim and she moved to Grand Rapids. Not only here in Grand Rapids, but also at Baldwin, and Madison. Always up for an adventure. It has also been a joy to get to know her family - thank you Lee, Tom, and Jim for adding to our knowledge of Ann´s lifetime.
Fred, Deb, & Annalise Steketee
January 14, 2022
As a former employee of the downtown retirement community where Ann lived, I got to know her through her volunteer efforts there. She was a delight to know and chat with! I loved reading more about her life and family through her obituary and can understand why she was loved and treasured by her family. Wishing you peace and comfort as you grieve her passing.
Beth Ravenscroft
January 5, 2022
Proud owner of two pair of "Ann Cameron socks"! So thankful to have known her over the decades of my friendship with Lee. Her visits were always happily anticipated. I told her numerous times, "I want to be Ann Cameron when I grow up." She was a magnificent unicorn in a vast herd of average horses.
Linda L Schmidt
Friend
January 2, 2022
I got to know Ann as she was a good friend and floor mate with my mother, Elaine. She was always so welcoming and a caring person. Mom really enjoyed her friendship. My sympathies to the family, Sally
Sally Weidemann
December 29, 2021
I knew Ann for just a short time in Madison; we shared knitting and Carleton (I'm '85), and our mutual friend Barbara Swan. I was looking forward to attending Carleton Reunion with her in 2020, but, Covid. I am so grateful I got to meet Ann, and I'll remember fondly our trip to the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool festival. My condolences to her family; she was a gem.
Kirstin Pires
December 29, 2021
