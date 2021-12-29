Cameron, Ann Stanford

MADISON - Ann Stanford Cameron died in Madison on Nov. 17, 2021. She was 92.

Ann was born in 1929 in Midland, Mich., on March 15, the day Julius Caesar was assassinated. "Beware the Ides of March," she would say around her birthday.

She came from a proud University of Michigan family. Her father, a dentist, and two brothers all graduated from the "Harvard of the Midwest," but showing her independent streak at a young age, Ann went elsewhere.

A high school valedictorian (she would hate that we are writing that here, so we must include it), she graduated with a degree in chemistry from Carleton College in Minnesota. It was there she met her husband, Jim Cameron, back from naval duty in the Pacific Theater of World War II. They returned to their home state of Michigan to follow his banking career and raised three children, living in Grosse Pointe, Alpena, and Grand Rapids.

Ann became an active community volunteer in many leadership positions (including chairman of both the Alpena General Hospital Board and the Child and Family Services Board, and president of Planned Parenthood), in addition to long-term service with Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, West Michigan Environmental Action Council, and the League of Women Voters. She later worked in the field of counseling and outplacement for numerous grateful clients.

An avid reader, she loved history (especially Ken Burns documentaries), art, music, and nature, along with playing in multiple bridge groups. In her 70s and 80s, she enthusiastically logged over 4,000 volunteer hours as a docent at Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids. Visitors complained she walked too fast.

She was also a prolific knitter, and her family and friends proudly wear her colorful sweaters, mittens and socks to this day. A photo taken on her 90th birthday shows each family member wearing something she knitted.

"Nana" to her grandchildren, she inspired many tributes from them, thanks to lots of attention, sports, trips, and candy. One grandchild wrote, "She tells great stories about the people she met and the people she knows." She was happiest while engaged with, and learning from, so many people in her life and had a gift for connecting with kids and adults of all ages.

After moving to Madison in 2012, Ann frequented the theaters and concert venues, cheered at Badger basketball and volleyball games, and immersed herself in much of what the capital city had to offer. She was very much involved in the downtown retirement community where she lived, leaving residents grateful for her extensive volunteer work, friendships - and homemade cookie deliveries.

As a parting gift, Ann donated her body to the University of Wisconsin for the benefit of medical students and future patients.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Cameron (1998), and is survived by three children: Lee (Van) Smith, Tom (Patti) Cameron and Jim (Pidge Cartee) Cameron; five grandchildren, Peter, John and Ben (Courtney Jarman) Cameron, Haley and Cameron Smith; and two great-grandchildren.