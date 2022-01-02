Freidig, Ann

FORT ATKINSON - Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Ann Freidig, entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Ann was born on Feb. 29, 1952, in Monroe, daughter of the late Howard and LaVon (Driefke) Keehn. Ann's true passion in life was helping and caring for others.

We will all miss Ann's presence in this life, but our comfort lies with knowing she is now with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.

Ann is survived by her husband, Don Freidig; daughters, Kim (Brian) Holt and Janelle (Gary) Jensen; grandchildren, Abigayle (Ty) Ricketts, Ambre Jensen and Allyvia Jensen; great-grandchildren, Ava and Greyson Ricketts; brothers, Stan (Marcy) Keehn, Lee (Ellen) Keehn and Bill (Chris) Keehn; sister, Sandy (Al) Myhre; and her kindred spirit sister, Suzanne Robinson. Ann was also preceded in death by her brother, Randy Keehn.

Due to concerns with COVID-19, the family has decided to have a memorial service for immediate family members only. You may watch the service as it will be broadcast (livestream) on Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. CST on the following website: fccfa.online.church. The memorial service will be archived on the website for those unable to view the livestream on the 7th.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Faith Community Christian School; W5949 Hackbarth Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.