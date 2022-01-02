Menu
Ann Freidig
ABOUT
Belleville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dunlap Memorial Home
604 S Main St
Fort Atkinson, WI

Freidig, Ann

FORT ATKINSON - Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Ann Freidig, entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Ann was born on Feb. 29, 1952, in Monroe, daughter of the late Howard and LaVon (Driefke) Keehn. Ann's true passion in life was helping and caring for others.

We will all miss Ann's presence in this life, but our comfort lies with knowing she is now with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.

Ann is survived by her husband, Don Freidig; daughters, Kim (Brian) Holt and Janelle (Gary) Jensen; grandchildren, Abigayle (Ty) Ricketts, Ambre Jensen and Allyvia Jensen; great-grandchildren, Ava and Greyson Ricketts; brothers, Stan (Marcy) Keehn, Lee (Ellen) Keehn and Bill (Chris) Keehn; sister, Sandy (Al) Myhre; and her kindred spirit sister, Suzanne Robinson. Ann was also preceded in death by her brother, Randy Keehn.

Due to concerns with COVID-19, the family has decided to have a memorial service for immediate family members only. You may watch the service as it will be broadcast (livestream) on Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. CST on the following website: fccfa.online.church. The memorial service will be archived on the website for those unable to view the livestream on the 7th.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Faith Community Christian School; W5949 Hackbarth Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
You may watch the service as it will be broadcast (livestream)
fccfa.online.church, WI
Dunlap Memorial Home
Don, we were saddened to hear the news of Ann's passing. Her memorial service was so beautiful and reflected Ann's character and impact on her family and those around her. I remember conversations with her at the nursery as an encouraging, loving mother so dedicated to your daughters and grandchildren. I'll always remember her love for the babies, welcoming smile and joyful laugh.
Heidi DuCharme
Friend
January 9, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Travis Keehn and family
Family
January 7, 2022
Larry and Brenda Dreifke
January 6, 2022
Blessings to you and your family.
Judith Sweerss
Friend
January 5, 2022
Thinking of you Don and your family members over the loss of your wife/mom/grandma. I´ll remember Ann with her wonderful smile and friendly greetings.
Susan Saager-Caldwell
January 2, 2022
