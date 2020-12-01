Kern, Ann

REEDSBURG - Ann M. Kern, age 93, of Reedsburg, formerly of Madison passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living Memory Care in Reedsburg. She was born on October 22, 1927 in the Town of Dane, WI, the daughter of John and Anna (Keller) Koch.

She was a wonderful caring person who was a caregiver for disabled children for over 20 years at Central Colony in Madison. She always had a smile. Even as her memory was fading and she was residing in a memory care facility, she would still without hesitation help other residents who were confined to a wheelchair. Care giving was her life work.

Ann's interests were many. She golfed, camped, did arts and crafts and was a very avid seamstress. Quilting was a passion and she was an active member of more than one quilting club. She loved to travel and she spent winter months in Sebring FL, playing golf and bocce ball.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Delmer Yager, her second husband Henry Kern, brothers John Koch and Martin Koch and sister Laurie (Reese) Koch.

Ann is survived by her son Gary (Kris) Yager of Elroy; grandchildren Rod (Tracy) Yager, and Jeremy (Jessica) Yager; sisters Lucy (Clemens) Koch, and Dorothy (Molony) Koch and all her grandchildren. Family graveside services will take place at a later date at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Lodi.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.