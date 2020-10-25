Meyer, Ann L.

WAUNAKEE - Ann L. Meyer, age 83, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Ann was born on March 1, 1937, in Madison, Wis., to Earl and Eleanior Eisele.

On Oct. 25, 1958, she married Daniel J. Meyer at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Madison, Wis. As if raising their five children were not enough, she volunteered to be on the first EMS crew in Waunakee and studied to receive an undergraduate degree in Religious Studies from Edgewood College in Madison. At age 46, Ann was awarded a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She worked as religious education coordinator at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee for many years. Later she worked in sales at GTE Directories to better plan for her retirement.

She was very interested in politics and loved watching Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. Ann also enjoyed listening to public radio, watching PBS, and doing New York Times crossword puzzles. She savored a lively intellectual discussion and verbal sparring with worthy opponents.

Ann loved planning get-togethers for her family and friends, who enjoyed her quick wit and great sense of humor. She lived by the mantras "the more the merrier," "never go away hungry," and "I'll see ya when I see ya."

In addition to her husband, Daniel, she is survived by their five children, Mary, Susan (Donald) Allen, Joseph (Danielle) Meyer, Catherine (Patrick) Crahen, and James; and seven grandchildren, Catelyn, Zachary, Cameron, Emma, Anna, Harrison, and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph (Kristine) Eisele.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale Memory Care in Sun Prairie and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care and support in the last six months of her life. At Ann's request, a private service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio.

