FOOTVILLE/OREGON - Anna M. LaCourse, age 75, of Footville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

A private family service will be held. Due to COVID-19, visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 12 Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Marxville.

The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their love and care.

