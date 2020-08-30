Menu
Anna LaCourse

LaCourse, Anna M.

FOOTVILLE/OREGON - Anna M. LaCourse, age 75, of Footville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Anna's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Due to COVID-19, visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 12 Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Marxville.

The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their love and care.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Aug. 30, 2020.
