Anna "Anne" Novotny
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Novotny, Anna E. "Anne"

MADISON/BRADENTON, Fla. – Anna E. "Anne" Novotny, age 95, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Elmer and Marguerite Chandler.

Services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, with the Rev. Sheryl Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace HospiceCare would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Dec
18
Service
1:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
December 10, 2021
