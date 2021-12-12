Novotny, Anna E. "Anne"

MADISON/BRADENTON, Fla. – Anna E. "Anne" Novotny, age 95, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Elmer and Marguerite Chandler.

Services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, with the Rev. Sheryl Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace HospiceCare would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

