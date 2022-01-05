Simon, Anna Mae

MIDDLETON - Anna Mae Simon, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on May 26, 1930, in Middleton, the daughter of John and Emma (Dahlk) Voss. She married her soulmate and the love of her life, James Simon, on April 17, 1951.

Anna worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 20 years, starting her career as women were just beginning to enter the workforce. She was an avid fan of baseball throughout her life, and she loved watching her husband play ball. Anna was always cheering on her kids and grandkids at their events. Even when her sight was failing, she was there to support her family, Jumbo at her side providing play-by-play action. Anna was also an avid golfer, enjoyed home talent games on Sundays, and loved the Wisconsin Badgers, Bucks and Brewers.

Anna is survived by her husband of 70 years, James; children, William (Janet) Simon, Patrick (Tracie) Simon, Jill (Dave) D'Orazio, Jamie (Jeffery) Hanson and Jennifer (Robbie) Fackender; 14 grandchildren, Bradley (Crystal) D'Orazio, Brian (Cassie) D'Orazio, Brandon (Miranda) D'Orazio, Alissa D'Orazio, Sam (Carla) Simon, James (Gretchen) Simon, Erik (Kara) Hanson, Christopher Hanson, Anna (Yari) Neitenbach, Jenna (Josh) Adler, Sonny Simon, Abbey Simon, Madison Simon and Bryson Fackender; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Merlin and Gilman Voss; and sister, Vanita Bollenbach.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

