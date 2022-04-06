Anne E. Kiesler

February 27, 1925 - April 2, 2022

FORT ATKINSON - Anne E. Kiesler, age 97, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on Feb. 27, 1925, in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Frank and Josephine (Spielmann) Gietz.

Annie met Gilbert Kiesler when he was stationed in Germany. She followed him to America a few years later and they were married on July 19, 1947, in Kenosha, Wis.

Annie worked for Memorial High School in Madison in various food service roles. She retired in 2005 after 28 years of employment. Annie enjoyed ceramics and crocheting. She had a love for cooking and baking for her family and taking care of her children and grandchildren.

Annie enjoyed spending time with her husband fishing and dancing. Faith was very important to her. Annie attended Mass every Sunday and she prayed the Rosary daily. In her later years she liked to color and listen to German music. Annie had three rules to live by: show respect, express kindness, and use common sense.

Annie is survived by her five children, Gilbert Jr., Pam (Dick Haag) DeNotto-Haag, Maryanne (Merl) Halverson, Ron (Laura) and Michael (Theresa); 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ilse Gietz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Josephine Gietz; husband, Gilbert Kiesler; and brother, Heinz Gietz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Annie's name to SSM Health at Home Hospice. The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Mary's Hospital for all of the care and comfort given to Annie and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

