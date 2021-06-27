Buchino, Anthony

MARSHALL - Anthony Buchino, age 61, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Marshall, Wisconsin. Anthony was born in Chicago, IL on June 10, 1960. He met his love, Susan while attending college and they were married in Chicago on October 31, 1987. They raised two wonderful boys, Oliver and Jacob.

Anthony loved to work with his hands. He was an avid gardener and always said that he liked to watch things grow. He could fix just about anything and was skilled at building furniture and any projects around the house. He was an amazing cook and loved to cook for his family. Anthony had a good sense of humor with just the right amount of sarcasm and he made people laugh. He was a loving and loyal husband and father that will be forever missed. The world was a better place with Anthony in it.

Anthony was preceded in death by his mother Marie Buchino and brother Ron Skaggs. He is survived by his wife Susan (nee Novak) and sons Oliver and Jacob, Brothers Ken (Toni) Skaggs and Dan (Valerie) Buchino. Devoted son-in-law to Cecelia and the late Chester Novak. Brother-in-law to Jo Novak, the late Don Novak, and Carol (Andrew) Near. Fond Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Anthony's life will be held at a later date.

"If the dead can come back to this earth and flit unseen around those they love, I shall always be near you; In the gladdest days and the darkest nights...always, always, and if there be a soft breeze upon your cheek, It shall be my breath, as the cool air fans your throbbing temple, it shall be my spirit passing by." S. Ballou