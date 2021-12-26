D'Antoni, Anthony

MIDDLETON – Anthony D'Antoni, age 82, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 17, 1939.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Entombment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

