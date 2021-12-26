Menu
Anthony D'Antoni
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

D'Antoni, Anthony

MIDDLETON – Anthony D'Antoni, age 82, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 17, 1939.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Entombment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
