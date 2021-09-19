Haen, Anthony John Jr.

MADISON/NAPLES, Fla. - Anthony John Haen Jr., age 86, of Madison and Naples, Fla., passed away after a brief illness on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Madison, surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 3, 1934, in Madison, the son of Tony and Cedy Haen. He married Peggy Bystrom on Feb. 16, 1957. After Peggy's death in 2004, he married Beverly Statz on June 15, 2007.

Tony grew up in Madison and attended Edgewood High School, where he was a four-sport athlete. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was an Army ROTC and Phi Gamma Delta member, and participated on the crew team. Upon graduation, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a member of the 32nd Division. He retired as a captain after serving in Korea, Williamsburg, Va., and Tacoma, Wash.

After serving, Tony returned to Madison and worked with his father at General Sales and Supply. He then founded Haen Real Estate, initially working as a commercial real estate broker. With his son, Jeff, Tony was instrumental in developing some of the city's west side neighborhoods.

Tony enjoyed summer cottage life in Manitowish Waters and sunny winters in Naples. Tony was an avid fisherman, golfer, and hunter. He enjoyed traveling, watching sports (especially his grandchildren's games), and spending time with family and friends. A big guy with an outsized personality and a booming voice, Tony's even bigger heart was present and appreciated by everyone around him.

Tony was a member of The Vineyards Country Club, Hawks Landing Golf Club, Nakoma Golf Club, and The Madison Club. He was also an involved leader of his communities, serving on many civic, bank, homeowners, and charity boards. Tony lived his faith daily as a longtime member of various parishes, including St. Maria Goretti and St. Agnes.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn; and wife, Peggy. He is survived by his loving wife, Bev; daughter, Sue (Mike) Arneson of Big Sky, Mont.; son, Jeff (Sue) of Madison; grandchildren, Kelsey (fiancé, Tom) Arneson, Kari (Cody) Blotske, Allie (fiancé, Jon) Haen, and Kyle (Jessica) Haen; great-grandsons, Hank and Leo; step-sons, Scott (Sue) Statz and daughter, Corinne, Steve (Melissa) Statz and children, Lauren and Matt, and Mike (Kristin) Statz and sons, Aidan and Liam; nieces; and many friends in Florida and Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison. Visitation will take place at the church starting at 11 a.m. before the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Foundation (Madison), Avow Hospice (Naples), Edgewood High School Athletics, or the charity of your choice.

