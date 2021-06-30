Hellenbrand, Anthony "Tony"

MADISON - Anthony "Tony" Hellenbrand, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021, after battling a long illness. Tony was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he will always be loved and missed by his family, including his wife, of 59 years, Joyce; and his children, Linda (Jim) Engels, Laura (Rick) Salzwedel, Dennis, Dawn and James Hellenbrand; grandchildren, Justin (Stephanie) Engels, Emily (Brian) Prazak, Joseph (Elizabeth) Engels, Corey (Becky) Salzwedel, Mitch (Janna) Salzwedel, Samantha, Jordan, Jacob and Sophia Hellenbrand; and great-grandchild, Finley Engels. Throughout the years, Tony's family always brought him great joy and happiness.

Tony retired in 1995 after a 42-year career with Oscar Mayer. He was a proud member of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 538. Anyone who knew Tony knew what a prankster he could be and how much he loved a good joke. Tony always enjoyed visiting with his family, playing cards, and the casino gambling trips with his wife, Joyce.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Victor (Shirley), Walter, Dorothy (Glenn) Mack, Lawrence (Agnes), Esther (James) Esser, JoAnn (Larry) Borek, Carol (Thomas) Igl, and Alvin (Elaine); and many nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Agnes; his brothers, Henry Jr., Herman, Jerome and Charles; and his sisters-in-law, Ruth and Bernadette.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, with Father Michael Radowicz officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave. Private burial will take place in Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at church.

A special thank you to Tony's daughter, Dawn, for the love and care that she provided to allow Tony to stay in his home and enjoy life to the fullest.

Please share your memories of Tony by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

