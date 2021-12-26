Janowski, Anthony

MCFARLAND - Anthony Janowski, age 43, of McFarland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home, from natural causes. He was born on April 7, 1978, in Madison, the son of Lawrence Janowski and Betty Jue. Anthony was their firstborn and has always held a special place in their hearts.

Anthony graduated from Middleton High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It was at UW that he met his future wife, Elizabeth Pernot. They were married on Oct. 28, 2006, in Madison. Their daughter, Lily, was born in 2013 and thus began his favorite job of all, being her father.

Family was the most important thing in Anthony's life, and he treasured the time spent with his loved ones. He was generous with his time and always supporting those around him. Anthony was reserved, but his daughter was the one person who could get him out of his shell. Because of Lily, Anthony went tubing, down waterslides, sledding, camping, painting, and became the ultimate hockey dad.

Anthony worked as a general manager for Fastenal for 16 years, most recently running the East Madison branch. He treasured the many great friendships he made while working there.

Anthony loved all Wisconsin professional and college sports, especially the Packers and Brewers. He was an avid player of fantasy football and hockey and loved video games. But most of all, he enjoyed watching his daughter out-skate the boys on the ice rink.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his beloved daughter, Lily; father and mother, Larry Janowski and Betty Jue; sister, Leah (Michael) Hoeger; brother, Andrew Janowski; niece, Madeleine Hoeger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Greg and Jo Pernot; sister-in-law, Nikki (Gilbert Lee) Pernot; many other relatives and friends; and his devoted four-legged companion, Daisy.

Anthony was our family's rock – our calm in any storm. The kindest, smartest, and funniest man we knew. Today, hug your loved ones a little tighter and cherish every moment you have together.

A celebration of life is scheduled at BUCK AND HONEY'S, 800 W. Broadway, Monona, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the Anthony Janowski Memorial Fund has been established at Summit Credit Union.

