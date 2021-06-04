Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony "Tony" Worachek
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Worachek, Anthony "Tony"

MADISON / PLATTEVILLE - Anthony "Tony" Worachek died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Saturday, June 5, 2021, with Chaplain Steve Zwettler presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St., Oregon, WI
Jun
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St., Oregon, WI
Jun
5
Service
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St., Oregon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I had the great honor and pleasure of working with Tony and will remember him as a kind spirited human dedicated to his work and family whom I had the pleasure of meeting. My thoughts are with you at this time and Into the future. I know that Tony is still watching over you.
cynthia smith
Work
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results