Anthony Zeman
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
2020

Zeman, Anthony Jay

WAUNAKEE - Anthony Jay Zeman, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born on Nov. 19, 1981, in Madison, Wis., to Jay A. Zeman and Virginia.

Anthony loved exercising and running to keep himself strong. He was also a poet. Anthony and his "Too Big" heart will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Romans 6:5-7: "For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we will certainly also be united with him in a resurrection like his. For we know that our old self was crucified with him so that the body ruled by sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves to sin- because anyone who has died has been set free from sin."

Anthony is survived by his father, Jay Zeman; grandmother, Anna C. Zeman; sister, Berttina Mills; half-brothers, Burton Mahlum, Barry Mahlum; son, Logan Zeman; and many other relative and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; and grandfather, Adolph Zeman.

No services will be held at this time.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Toby has many photos of Tony at many different ages. We all miss him terribly and are so sorry. Contact me on Facebook when you are ready or look up Tobys page. I hope a time will come when we can get together.
Anna dieter
November 29, 2020