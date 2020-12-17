Halvorson, Ardell Joann (Kehoe)

MADISON - Ardell Joann (Kehoe) Halvorson passed peacefully in the home of her son on Dec. 10, 2020, at the age of 76.

Ardell was born to Joseph and Esther Kehoe on Oct. 12, 1944, in Rio, Wis. Ardell had a blessed childhood filled with family gatherings, trips to Madison and joyful friendships. Ardell married the love of her life, Ronald Halvorson, on Jan. 22, 1966. They were a perfect pair, complementing and supporting each other for over fifty years. Their unending love and commitment to one another was felt by anyone who met them. Ardell wanted nothing more than to be a wife and mother and to create a loving, happy and encouraging home. Ardell fulfilled her deepest wish with the births of her daughter, Brenda, and son, Nathan. From the minute they entered the world, her primary focus became caring for them, cheering them on and lifting them up. She was an empathetic mother who walked with them as they experienced the joys and pains of each of their lives. When granddaughters, McKenna and Jillian, were born, that love and attention was poured into them with the same dedication.

Ardell graduated from Madison Business College and promptly went to work as an assistant in the health department at the State Capital. She enjoyed this work very much, but left upon the arrival of her firstborn child. When her children were young, she supported her husband as he started his own accounting firm, often working alongside of him. In her later years, she took great pride in her work at gift shops, Beverly's in Sioux City, Iowa (the family spent fifteen years in Iowa due to Ron's job, but promptly moved back to the great state of Wisconsin upon his retirement), and Willow Creek in Middleton, Wis. Her innate inquisitiveness and interest in people made this a natural fit for her outgoing personality.

When talking with Ardell, you knew that you were in trusted company. She never thought of herself first, and she was genuinely interested in the lives of everyone she met. Due to this intrinsic kindness, everyone loved her and she acquired friends everywhere she went. Her favorite pastime was corresponding with these loved ones, near and far. Ardell spent countless hours finding perfect quotes and vivid imagery to include in her carefully constructed letters to counsel, celebrate, and comfort everyone she cared for on every occasion of their lives. Those blessed with these wonderful keepsakes will not soon forget how they impacted their lives.

Ardell had a busy and full life that included many organizations. She was an active member of her church, Christian Women's Club, Stephen's Ministry, PEO, Circle, Red Hat Society, and numerous bridge clubs and bowling leagues. She loved shopping, traveling with her husband and family, boating on Lake Mendota, and her countless lunches and dinners with beloved family and devoted friends. She did not like to be idle; every moment of her life was to be used to stay connected to the people she cherished. The loss of Ardell will be deeply felt by many for years to come.

Ardell is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lundeen of Overland Park, Kan.; her son, Nathan of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her grandchildren, McKenna Lundeen and Jillian Lundeen; her sister, Linda (Ron) Huebner of Columbus, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ardell's life will be planned for a later date in her home state of Wisconsin.

If they wish, loved ones may donate in Ardell's honor to the Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org/.