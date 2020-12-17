Menu
Ardell Halvorson
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO

Halvorson, Ardell Joann (Kehoe)

MADISON - Ardell Joann (Kehoe) Halvorson passed peacefully in the home of her son on Dec. 10, 2020, at the age of 76.

Ardell was born to Joseph and Esther Kehoe on Oct. 12, 1944, in Rio, Wis. Ardell had a blessed childhood filled with family gatherings, trips to Madison and joyful friendships. Ardell married the love of her life, Ronald Halvorson, on Jan. 22, 1966. They were a perfect pair, complementing and supporting each other for over fifty years. Their unending love and commitment to one another was felt by anyone who met them. Ardell wanted nothing more than to be a wife and mother and to create a loving, happy and encouraging home. Ardell fulfilled her deepest wish with the births of her daughter, Brenda, and son, Nathan. From the minute they entered the world, her primary focus became caring for them, cheering them on and lifting them up. She was an empathetic mother who walked with them as they experienced the joys and pains of each of their lives. When granddaughters, McKenna and Jillian, were born, that love and attention was poured into them with the same dedication.

Ardell graduated from Madison Business College and promptly went to work as an assistant in the health department at the State Capital. She enjoyed this work very much, but left upon the arrival of her firstborn child. When her children were young, she supported her husband as he started his own accounting firm, often working alongside of him. In her later years, she took great pride in her work at gift shops, Beverly's in Sioux City, Iowa (the family spent fifteen years in Iowa due to Ron's job, but promptly moved back to the great state of Wisconsin upon his retirement), and Willow Creek in Middleton, Wis. Her innate inquisitiveness and interest in people made this a natural fit for her outgoing personality.

When talking with Ardell, you knew that you were in trusted company. She never thought of herself first, and she was genuinely interested in the lives of everyone she met. Due to this intrinsic kindness, everyone loved her and she acquired friends everywhere she went. Her favorite pastime was corresponding with these loved ones, near and far. Ardell spent countless hours finding perfect quotes and vivid imagery to include in her carefully constructed letters to counsel, celebrate, and comfort everyone she cared for on every occasion of their lives. Those blessed with these wonderful keepsakes will not soon forget how they impacted their lives.

Ardell had a busy and full life that included many organizations. She was an active member of her church, Christian Women's Club, Stephen's Ministry, PEO, Circle, Red Hat Society, and numerous bridge clubs and bowling leagues. She loved shopping, traveling with her husband and family, boating on Lake Mendota, and her countless lunches and dinners with beloved family and devoted friends. She did not like to be idle; every moment of her life was to be used to stay connected to the people she cherished. The loss of Ardell will be deeply felt by many for years to come.

Ardell is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lundeen of Overland Park, Kan.; her son, Nathan of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her grandchildren, McKenna Lundeen and Jillian Lundeen; her sister, Linda (Ron) Huebner of Columbus, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ardell's life will be planned for a later date in her home state of Wisconsin.

If they wish, loved ones may donate in Ardell's honor to the Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org/.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Ardell please accept my deepest sympathy. Linda, my parents and yours were very close friends in Rio, Wisconsin and throughout the years. I remember Ardell as a little girl and then met again at your mom's funeral and found her to be a beautiful lady in so many ways. I was saddened to hear of her passing, may she rest in peace and God bless all of you.
Judy (Deering) Goll
December 20, 2020
She was always a breath of fresh air And always Positive!! We will miss her In Florida! and at the card table!! May she Rest In Peace!
Madonna Hemmer
December 19, 2020
Deepest sympathy to your family, I remember Ardell from when her parents and mine would visit together.
Patricia(Deering) Ranguette
December 19, 2020
Wonderful memories of our get togethers while cruising on Lake Mendota and dinners. We lost a wonderful, charming lady.
Jo Murphy
December 19, 2020
My heart is saddened to learn of the passing of Ardell. She was a wonderful neighbor for many years and it was wonderful that we reconnected when she moved back to Wisconsin. I will always cherish the sweet memories of Ardell. My thoughts and prayers are with Brenda, Nathan and other family members.
Patricia Hanson Kollmansberger
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ardell's passing. She was a lovely lady.
Barb & Norm Herro
December 17, 2020
