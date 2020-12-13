Menu
Ardis Gyland
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Gyland, Ardis Jean

STOUGHTON – It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ardis Jean Gyland. She was born on March 12, 1933, and died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 87, from COVID-19.

She grew up on a farm outside of Deerfield, Wis., before moving to Stoughton to go to high school. Upon graduation she was offered full scholarship to Marquette University and was recruited to work for the CIA. But her heart and life goal was to be a wife and a mother. She married Percy Gyland in June 1951.

After farming and moves with the U.S. Army, Ardis and Percy settled back in Stoughton to raise their family. She has two children, Craig (Ellen) Gyland and Patrice (David) Roe; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was deeply involved in school and church activities, 4H and Luther League, and was a member of the Stoughton School Board for a number of years. The Gyland house was always a gathering point for kids and adults alike. After her kids left the nest she turned her focus to musical endeavors, producing variety show performances with her extended family and singing with the Sweet Adelines. She had a craft business for many years and organized many fundraisers for her church, including style shows, bake sales, and starting the annual West Koshkonong Lutheran Church Fish Boil. She was historian for the Stoughton Opera House and worked tirelessly on its renovation.

She had a deep pride for her Norwegian heritage. She was an organizer of the annual Norwegian American Fest at the Alliant Center in Madison and was honored by Dane County as The Notable Norwegian.

Twenty years ago Ardis and her daughter opened Nordic Nook Scandinavian Shop in Stoughton. She loved being at the store and engaging in conversation with all the wonderful people who stopped in to shop.

She always had a can-do attitude and a fierce determination to make things work. She loved being with people and was devoted to her husband of almost seventy years, her kids, and her grandchildren. We learned so many lessons from her: family is everything, fight for what you believe in, there is always hope, and never give up. She will be missed by many.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at WEST KOSHKONONG CEMETERY, 1921 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the UW Critical Care Unit for the compassionate care they provided.

Please share your memories of Ardis at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
WEST KOSHKONONG CEMETERY
1921 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the family. Ardis was a wonderful person, and will be missed by all at the store and I will miss her at West Koshkonong church functions. She was allway a joy to visit with.
Arlene Nelson
December 14, 2020
I was sorry to hear of the death of Ardis. I always liked her and her energy. So sorry that it was because of the Coronavirus we lost her. I will keep her in my prayers and memory.
Bette Hoesly
December 14, 2020
I was sorry to read of Ardis´ passing. When I´d get to Stoughton I´d stop in at the Nordic Nook and we´d have a chat. If I remember, her bunad is from the Sogn area as was my mothers. My deepest sympathy to you, Patrice and your family. It´s hard to lose a mother. Kathryn. (I have two of your dad´s carvings. Lois had them and now I have them).
Kathryn Kvamme Braukhoff
December 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
December 13, 2020
