STOUGHTON – It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ardis Jean Gyland. She was born on March 12, 1933, and died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 87, from COVID-19.

She grew up on a farm outside of Deerfield, Wis., before moving to Stoughton to go to high school. Upon graduation she was offered full scholarship to Marquette University and was recruited to work for the CIA. But her heart and life goal was to be a wife and a mother. She married Percy Gyland in June 1951.

After farming and moves with the U.S. Army, Ardis and Percy settled back in Stoughton to raise their family. She has two children, Craig (Ellen) Gyland and Patrice (David) Roe; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was deeply involved in school and church activities, 4H and Luther League, and was a member of the Stoughton School Board for a number of years. The Gyland house was always a gathering point for kids and adults alike. After her kids left the nest she turned her focus to musical endeavors, producing variety show performances with her extended family and singing with the Sweet Adelines. She had a craft business for many years and organized many fundraisers for her church, including style shows, bake sales, and starting the annual West Koshkonong Lutheran Church Fish Boil. She was historian for the Stoughton Opera House and worked tirelessly on its renovation.

She had a deep pride for her Norwegian heritage. She was an organizer of the annual Norwegian American Fest at the Alliant Center in Madison and was honored by Dane County as The Notable Norwegian.

Twenty years ago Ardis and her daughter opened Nordic Nook Scandinavian Shop in Stoughton. She loved being at the store and engaging in conversation with all the wonderful people who stopped in to shop.

She always had a can-do attitude and a fierce determination to make things work. She loved being with people and was devoted to her husband of almost seventy years, her kids, and her grandchildren. We learned so many lessons from her: family is everything, fight for what you believe in, there is always hope, and never give up. She will be missed by many.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at WEST KOSHKONONG CEMETERY, 1921 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the UW Critical Care Unit for the compassionate care they provided.

