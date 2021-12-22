Menu
Ardys Listug
FUNERAL HOME
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI

Listug, Ardys (Christenson)

MILWAUKEE – Ardys (née Christenson) Listug died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 88. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Listug; cherished mother of the late Joel, Tracey and Kirk Listug; and is further survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4419 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. A funeral service is to follow at 12 p.m. Private interment will take place in Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes

Bay View Chapel

(414) 483-2322

www.pkfuneralhomes.com


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
4419 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee
Dec
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
4419 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee
Funeral services provided by:
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
