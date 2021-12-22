Listug, Ardys (Christenson)

MILWAUKEE – Ardys (née Christenson) Listug died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 88. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Listug; cherished mother of the late Joel, Tracey and Kirk Listug; and is further survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4419 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. A funeral service is to follow at 12 p.m. Private interment will take place in Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church are appreciated.

