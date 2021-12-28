Holloway, Arlan Joseph "Arlie"

BARABOO - Arlan Joseph "Arlie" Holloway, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away at home, peacefully, on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. He was born Sept. 11, 1936, in Baraboo, attended Baraboo schools and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in posts around the world. He was honorably discharged after four years of service.

On Feb. 27, 1960, Arlie was united in marriage at St. Joseph's Catholic Church to Rosemary "Rosie" Blum, and they had 61 years of a loving marriage, three children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

Arlie worked as an insulator for over 40 years and was a member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers Local 19 Union. He also worked for UW-Madison his final years before retirement.

Arlie was ever appreciative and grateful of nature. He was a steward of the land and enrolled some of his properties in the Baraboo Bluffs Restoration Program. He was a person who truly believed that we needed to leave the outdoor world a better place than it was when we first set foot on it. He could be heard saying that the only thing he would leave behind in the woods and fields would be a footprint. He frowned upon littering.

Arlie was an avid hunter and fisherman, past president of Baraboo Bowmen and was a member of Glacier Valley Gobblers. He enjoyed many years of fishing in Canada with family and friends. Arlie passed his love of the outdoors and hunting on to his children and grandchildren, who are keeping his traditions alive. Family was the most important thing in life to him. He loved family gatherings to tell deer stories, watch football and play euchre.

Arlie is survived by loving wife, Rosie; and children, Brenda (Ron) Gurgel, Barry (Kathy Bronkalla) Holloway, and Brian (Teresa) Holloway. He is further survived by in-laws, Ralph and Betty Blum, Retamae and Bob Hoege, and Rodney and Judy Blum. He is also survived by grandchildren, Casey (Chelsee) Holloway, Cody (Amara) Holloway, Calvin (Breanna) Holloway, Christopher (Shannon Andrus) Kauten, Julia Tucker, Morgann (Mark Wichner) Holloway and Mitchell (Theresa Madland) Holloway; sister, Linda Knutson; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Austin and Peg Holloway; in-laws, Conrad and Florence Blum; sister, Karen Hanley; and beloved beagle, Champ.

A memorial Mass will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 Second St., Baraboo, WI, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at noon, with visitation at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or SJS Cancer Support Team.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Hospital and Agrace for their wonderful care of Arlie. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.