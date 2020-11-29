Hintzman, Arleen

BRODHEAD - Arleen Hintzman, age 88, of Brodhead, Wis., died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. She attended Rockford, Ill., schools graduating from East High in 1950 and Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.

Arleen married LaVerne Hintzman on April 9, 1954, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rockford. They became the parents of three daughters, Judy Hintzman, Lawrence, Kan.; Sue Hintzman-Johnson (Bob Johnson), Brodhead, Wis.; and Mary Hintzman (Chuck Williams), Lake Zurich, Ill. Arleen is survived by her daughters and LaVerne. She is also survived by one grandson, Mitchell LaVerne Hintzman Johnson, Madison, Wis.; and two step-grandchildren, Dean (Ruth) Williams, Hartford, Wis., and Linda (Dan) Kunz, Waukesha, Wis.; as well as four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Stella Young; her sister, LaDonna Baumann, Arizona; and brothers, Eugene Young, Florida, and Richard Young, Indiana.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Hintzman family at W1597 County Road F, Brodhead, WI 53520. A memorial fund will be established for New Glarus Home Activities Department. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the New Glarus Home for their kind and compassionate care of our mother.

Everson Funeral Home is serving the family.