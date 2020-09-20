Bickley, Arlene E.

STOUGHTON - Arlene E. Bickley, age 92, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home. She was born in McGregor, Iowa, on Syttende Mai in 1928, the daughter of Arlie and Iva Mann. Arlene graduated from Stoughton High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from UW-Platteville and her Master's degree from UW-Madison. On Aug. 23, 1952, Arlene married Robert W. Bickley. Together they were passionate dairy and crop farmers in the Stoughton area. Arlene was a teacher at Oregon High School for 25 years until her retirement in 1978. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church.

Arlene was a member of the Dane County Humane Society, UW Alumni Association, Retired Teachers, and UW Platteville Alumni. She enjoyed crocheting, birdwatching, and traveling. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at ROSELAWN MAUSOLEUM, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, with the Rev. Richard Halom officiating. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of services Monday.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Dane County Humane Society, or Agrace HospiceCare Inc. A special thank you to the staff of Agrace and Brightstar. Please share your memories of Arlene at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244