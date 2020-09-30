Gullickson, Arlene M.

DEFOREST - Arlene M. Gullickson, age 80, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 7, 1940, in DeForest, and was the daughter of Arthur and Mamie (Mickelson) Gullickson. Arlene farmed her whole life on her century farm.

She is survived by a niece, Rachel (Matt) Holscher of Rio; and a grandnephew, Grant Alvin Rauls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Alvin "Chip" Gullickson and his wife, Betty.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CEMETERY in Keyeser. Please follow Covid rules.

