Mucks, Arlie Max IV

MIDDLETON - Arlie Max Mucks IV completed his time on this earth at 6:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from injuries sustained as a passenger in a motor vehicle accident. Arlie was fiercely loyal to his friends and family, incredibly smart, remarkably talented and hysterically funny. He made everybody's life better by being a part of it.

Arlie was born on May 27, 1999, to Jeff Mucks and Sonja Johnson. He grew up in Middleton, Wis., with his parents and sister, Allie/Alexandra. He was a 2017 graduate of Middleton High School and a current mechanical engineering student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, set to graduate next spring. Arlie was employed by The Kenwood Company in Milwaukee.

Arlie was a passionate soul with a love for many things. A lifelong car enthusiast, he spent much of his free time working on his beloved Infinity G37. He loved attending races at Road America in Elkhart Lake with his family and friends. A favorite family pastime was go-karting, which Arlie really excelled at. A true Wisconsinite, he enjoyed boating in the summer, and snowmobiling and snowboarding in the winter.

He loved a good Jack and Coke, but most of all he loved his family and friends. His friends were family to him, and no matter how much time had passed between visits, Arlie made sure they picked up right where they left off. The value his friends brought to Arlie's life is unmeasurable.

It was impossible not to smile being in the same room as Arlie. He could make the saddest person in the room laugh, and he was always there when you needed him, even if it was to give some honest, tough love.

Arlie's parents were incredibly proud of the man he was and were so excited to see his future unfold. They will miss sharing cocktails and his famous sandwich creations at the lake house, his bold independence and his notorious smirk.

His sister will miss the many laughs they shared together, their sibling car rides up north and simply spending time with him. He will always be her protector.

Nobody will ever replace the hole in our hearts Arlie left behind.

Arlie was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Mary Johnson and Mary Alice Mucks; and by his grandfather, Arlie Max Mucks Jr. He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Sonja Mucks; and his sister, Alexandra Mucks. He is further survived by his grandfather, Nolan Johnson; his aunts and uncles, Pete and Lucy Mucks, Tom and Marsha Mucks, Ken and Cathy Johnson and Eric and Kara Ryan-Johnson; his cousins, Adam and Karly Mucks, Cassie and Scott Brickman, Carly Johnson, Delaney Johnson, and Séamus Ryan-Johnson; and by many wonderful friends.

Arlie generously donated his organs and saved the lives of at least five other people. He will live on in others.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to "Arlie Mucks the Fourth Memorial Fund." An account has been established at Summit Credit Union, memorials will be used for scholarships for engineering students.

