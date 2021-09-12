Mickelson, Arline M.

MADISON/OREGON - Arline M. Mickelson, age 91, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. She was born March 21, 1930, the daughter of Lucille and Arthur Swenson.

Arline married the love of her life, Lyle "Mick" Mickelson, on Nov. 14, 1947. Together they raised six children. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage until Mick's death in 1982.

Arline and Mick built their house on the east side of Madison. She stayed home until their youngest child started school. Arline and Mick managed The Milk Depot on Milwaukee Street. After The Milk Depot closed, Arline went on to work at Miller's Market and then Ella's Deli. After 17 years she retired from Ella's Deli in 2009.

Arline was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. She was also a breast cancer survivor. She was quick witted and loved by all who knew her.

Arline is survived by her six children, Karen (Michael) Barreau, Kathy Tarantino, Lyle Mickelson, Janice Olmstead, Tad (Terri) Mickelson and Lisa (Bob) Strand; 10 grandchildren, Mike (Katie) Barreau, Kim (Darcy Hauge), Sandy (Jeff) Loftus, LaNah (Chris) Lovelace, Matthew (Tina) Barreau, Angel (Wayne) Thiele, Brittany (Paul) Johnson, Jenny Mickelson, Lauren (Jesse) Dettmer and Shelby Mickelson; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Swenson; and many nieces and nephews.

Arline was preceded in death by her husband, Mick; her siblings and their spouses, Gary (Donna) Swenson, Grace (Vern) Long and Virginia (Marvin) O'Brien; her sister, Phyllis Gillette; her sons-in-law, Gary Olmstead and Bill Tarantino; her great-granddaughter, Heather Barreau; and her beloved dog, Bandit.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Private burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

The family would like to thank Dr. Albert Musa and his staff, the loving team at Sienna Crest in Oregon, and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care of Mom. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

