Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arnold Lesch
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Lesch, Arnold A. "Arnie"

MADISON - Arnold A. "Arnie" Lesch, age 70, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, under the care of Flambeau Hospice and the caring staff at Lakeside Assisted Living in Phillips, Wis. Before moving to Phillips, Arnie was a lifelong resident of Madison.

Arnie is survived by his siblings, Erika Dedrick, Werner (Meryl) Lesch, Emil (Judy) Lesch, Monika Schultz-Pier, Laura Humphrey, Linda Lemmer, and Michael (Denise) Lesch. Arnie was preceded in death by his parents, Werner and Edith Lesch; and his brother, Bill Lesch.

Private services will be held.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.