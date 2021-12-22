Lesch, Arnold A. "Arnie"

MADISON - Arnold A. "Arnie" Lesch, age 70, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, under the care of Flambeau Hospice and the caring staff at Lakeside Assisted Living in Phillips, Wis. Before moving to Phillips, Arnie was a lifelong resident of Madison.

Arnie is survived by his siblings, Erika Dedrick, Werner (Meryl) Lesch, Emil (Judy) Lesch, Monika Schultz-Pier, Laura Humphrey, Linda Lemmer, and Michael (Denise) Lesch. Arnie was preceded in death by his parents, Werner and Edith Lesch; and his brother, Bill Lesch.

Private services will be held.

