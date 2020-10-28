Urban, Arnold J. "Arnie"

MADISON - Arnold J. "Arnie" Urban, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at home with family. He was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Hillsboro, Wis., the son of Frank and Velma (Kolash) Urban.

Arnie married Margaret Thorson on Oct. 3, 1964, in Kendall, Wis.

Arnie was in the U.S. Air Force and a surgical technician at Madison General Hospital before he began working for the Madison Police Department in 1960. Arnie received numerous commendations from the department and the community. He served on the force for 32 years, retiring in 1992.

In his earlier years, Arnie was very active. He played basketball and softball, loved to bowl, and was an avid UW Badgers and Packers fan. Arnie enjoyed hunting with his father in Hillsboro, Wis., and looked forward to that trip every year.

Arnie is survived by his wife, Margaret; two children, John Urban of Madison, Wis., and Cherie (Matt) Faries of Phoenix, Ariz.; nephews, Timothy (Niki Goecks) Uttech and Daniel (Faye) Uttech; and nieces, Susan (Bill) Stonestreet and Kathlene (Dennis) Notstad. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Urban; and sister, Marie (Urban) Uttech.

Arnie was kind, funny, thoughtful, and generous. He was an amazing dad and husband, and he will be missed so very much. Time to list the little red truck for sale.

In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Madison Police Department K-9 Unit, 211 S. Carroll St., Madison, WI 53703; the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; and Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison, WI 53711. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

