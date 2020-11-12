Menu
Arthur Grover

Grover, Arthur "Hank"

FITCHBURG – Arthur "Hank" Grover, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. A public drive thru visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. A private service will be held. A graveside service will take place at ST. PAUL-MARXVILLE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN PARISH, 8748 State Road 19, Marxville, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, with military rites to follow. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Nov. 12, 2020.
