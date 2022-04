Welke, Ashley M. (Bergquist)

MADISON - Ashley M. (Bergquist) Welke, age 33, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Visitation only will be from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704. There will be no formal service during this time.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

