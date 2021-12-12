Haas, Athleen Agnes

SPRING GREEN - Athleen Agnes Haas tap danced her way to heaven at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021, where she was reunited with her husband, Herman C. Haas; parents, Albert and Ruth Ida Weiske; her siblings, Jim Weiske, Margaret Haas, Gordon Weiske, Jerry Weiske, Robert Weiske and Mary Mistele, their spouses; and countless friends.

Athleen built the 97 years of her remarkable life on a granite-hard foundation of faith in God and an undeniable dedication to Catholicism Christianity that guided every day of her life. She deeply loved the five children she raised on her own after husband, Herman, died way too young, of a brain tumor. She welcomed grandchildren and had fun with nieces, nephews, and a great-niece and a great-nephew.

Athleen preached that true friends are a person's gold. You pick them, and if you're lucky, they pick you back. Judge no one, she'd say.

And when leaving her for college seemed unthinkable and gut-wrenching, she said, "Just look up at the moon, and we'll be looking at it together." And in the next breath came, "Now, get out of the car, make new friends and don't come home every weekend. Find your way."

She had friends of all ages and especially the many students she laughed with, listened to, anonymously funded lunch tickets for, and provided the all-important excused tardy slip for just about any reason during her 30 years with the River Valley School District. "I miss the kids," she'd often say well into her 90s.

She retired from the River Valley School District for about 20 minutes or so until she took a job at Lands' End in Dodgeville. She loved her co-workers, the different duties and being part of that company for about 15 years. She decided to leave her employment at age 85.

Born Aug. 9, 1924, in Montello, Wis., the family moved when Athleen was small to Baraboo, Wis., where her father, Albert, had his monument business. Athleen was 8 when her father died, leaving her mother to raise the family and run the business.

Athleen worked at Badger Ordnance, where a co-worker arranged for his soldier brother to meet Athleen when on a home visit during World War II. Herman, who served in the U.S. Army, showed up at the Ringling Theater in Baraboo and took a chance she'd be there. They were married weeks later in New Orleans on July 16, 1945.

The couple eventually moved to the Los Angeles area in California where their children, David, Anne (Dyson), Mary (Haas Archer) and Ruth (Haas May), were born. When Herman's brain tumor advanced, he left California and returned to his native Spring Green, Wis., to seek more medical treatment. Athleen then moved the family to Spring Green where the family enjoyed more months. Athleen and Herman welcomed their fifth child, Joanne. Months later, the brain tumor took Herman's life.

She never talked about age – and she never let it stop her. A natural athlete who scored a hole-in-one at the Spring Green Municipal Golf Course and bowled with her Greenway Manor neighbors, she often called herself a tomboy who loved all sports – especially just busting loose on a mad-dash run. It was common to hear the nursing staff at Greenway Manor call out, "Slow down, Athleen!" as she'd round the corner pulling an aide clutching the safety belt around Athleen's waist. She'd let go of the Cheshire Cat smile and power on, trying to go just a tad faster.

Always sporting a smile, sometimes accompanying a quick one-liner no one saw coming or a gutbucket laugh at a welcomed punchline, Athleen was all about love, laughs and learning. It was like growing up with Lucille Ball. And she never stopped dancing – in the home hallway, at Greenway Manor or wowing the doctors at Sauk-Prairie Hospital in recent years. She even danced during her youth with a tap troop at the Barrymore Theater in Madison.

Athleen never took a day off. The day she broke her shoulder on her daily walk to school she insisted on returning to her desk with her arm in a sling. She balked at a rule which required everyone at a public school to dedicate a set time to read. She relented and brought a Bible. At the dedicated time, Athleen held the Bible high and in front of her face as she paraded back and forth in front of then-Principal Ken Radtke's door. "What are you doing, Athleen?" he called out. She smiled and said, "I'm studying for my finals."

She passed.

Athleen's family wishes to thank the entire staff of Greenway Manor for their incredible, compassionate care of Athleen and kindness to her family and friends. She lived at Greenway for the last several years of her life. She was so appreciative of the staff and had great fun with her Manor mates. The staff treated her like family right up until the end – and that will never be forgotten.

Athleen is survived by her five children, David (JoAnn) Haas of Cambridge, Mass., Anne Dyson of Urbana, Ill., Mary (Bill) Archer of Watagua, Texas, Ruth (Peter) May of St. Francis, Wis., and Joanne Haas (Reed) of Madison, Wis.; four grandchildren, Brett (Cindy) Christianson Haas, and Evan, Elizabeth and Megan Archer; and two great-grandchildren, Katherine and Adam Christianson Haas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. at the ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Spring Green. Father Garret Kau will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. The family asks attendees to consider COVID-19 safety protocols on behalf of all.

Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. Instead of flowers, consider a donation in Athleen Haas' name to dementia research, St. Jude's or the River Valley School District. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements. Bring your own tap shoes.