Miller, Audrey J.

MADISON - Audrey J. Miller, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Audrey was born March 2, 1940, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Ruben and Margaret Graves. On Jan. 26, 1963, she was married to Raymond Miller in Winnebago County, Ill. Together they lived on Madison's west side, where they started their family.

Audrey was a devoted fan of Elvis. She loved his music and all the movies he starred in. She loved to travel and enjoyed exploring different areas of the country. One of her favorite places to visit was Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. Audrey enjoyed socializing with friends and attending events in the community room at the apartment complex where she lived. She had a huge heart and loved spending time with every one of her family members and friends.

Audrey is survived by her son, Tim (Lyn) Miller; grandchildren, Brandon (Missy), Brian, Tiffany (Guillermo), Kyle (Sonya), Alecia, Isabella, Olivia, and Kailey; son-in-law, Bruce; and siblings, Robert (Donna) and Priscilla. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren; other relatives, and friends. Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, husband; daughter, Debbie; and siblings, Emma, Marie, Mary.

A visitation for Audrey will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, from 10-11:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. noon. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com. If you are unable to attend in person, you are welcome to join us at: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=d5ad7a04-7e7e-4a77-82c4-fea1d6e647ab

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434