Turk, Audrey A.

FORT ATKINSON/MADISON - Audrey A. Turk, age 88, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Reena Senior Living. She was born on Sept. 9, 1932, in Osseo, Wis., the daughter of Hans and Ottilia (Ludwig) Nedlose.

Audrey went to school in Oregon, Wis. She married Allen Lowell Turk on Oct. 24, 1975. She worked as a waitress for many years and after retirement was employed with the Madison School District as a crossing guard. Audrey loved cooking, traveling with Al, and spending time with friends.

Audrey is survived by her two daughters, Jacqueline (Mark) Schaller and Kay Endresen; son, Edward John (Cindy) Weinberger; two step-daughters, Denise (John) Swedlund and Tracee (Kevin) Paar; seven grandchildren, Shanna (Erik) Patterson and Travis (Kimberly) Schaller, Randi Noggle (Jess Ingalls), Tyler Endresen (Carol), Dylan Friedland, and Brandon and Derek (Jessica) Weinberger; five great-grandchildren, Kylie Patterson, Kinley Patterson, Abby Niederklopfer, Elijah Endresen and Ellie Endresen; three step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Zweifel; and two brothers, Paul (Amanda) Nedlose and Rodney (Joyce) Nedlose.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; infant son, David Allen; parents; brothers, Ted Nedlose and Jerry Nedlose; sister, Patsy Waldorf; brother-in-law, Wayne Harold Zweifel; and son-in-law, Christopher Endresen.

In keeping with Audrey's wishes, there will be no funeral services nor memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

