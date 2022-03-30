Menu
Audrey Jane Way
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI
Audrey Jane Way

June 28, 1928 - March 26, 2022

MOUNT HOREB - Audrey Jane Way, age 93, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Ingleside Manor.

A memorial service will be held at NEW HOPE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 639 S. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 30, 2022.
