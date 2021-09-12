Menu
Aurora Gil Casado
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Gil Casado, Aurora Rodriguez Melendez

MADISON - Aurora Rodriguez Melendez Gil Casado received her angel wings on Sept. 9, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Born Sept. 13, 1932, in Madrid, Spain, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1955, raising two daughters while fulfilling her passion for social work. Always willing to help others in any way, she led her life with laughter and kindness, leaving a hole in the hearts of friends and family.

She will be dearly missed by the family that she leaves behind: daughters, Debora Gil Casado and Aurora (Brad) Williamson; grandchildren, Natalia (Amber) Carrillo, Aurora (Dustin) Lybeck, Alison Williamson, and Colten Williamson; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Declan, and Aurora Carmen Lee Lybeck.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Aurora; and siblings, Manuel and Carmen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at the church at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Catholic Multicultural Center.

In her words, "Los barcos se vienen, y los barcos se van."

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI
Sep
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI
