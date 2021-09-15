Menu
Barbara Albright
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Albright, Barbara "Barb" J.

SUN PRAIRIE/MADISON-Barbara "Barb" J. Albright (Erickson), age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. She married George J. Albright on Aug. 28, 1954, and they recently celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Barb worked in the Madison School District at various schools for over 24 years.

Barb is survived by her husband, George; children, George D. (Carol), Michael (Patricia), Elizabeth (Albright) Henry, and Thomas; grandchildren Lucas (Stacey), Lynsi, Michael, Heather, Jon, Kristine, and Jacob (Andrea); and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, John and Tillie Erickson; siblings, John, Alice Hillman, and Roger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Entombment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison will immediately follow the mass.

The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice Care for their compassion for Barb during her stay.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sacred Hearts Catholic Church (Sun Prairie)
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Hearts Catholic Church (Sun Prairie)
Sep
17
Committal
12:45p.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
2705 Regent Street, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 13, 2021
