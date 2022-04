Baard, Barbara Jean

VERONA - Barbara Jean Baard, age 68, died on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, Wis.

A celebration of life service will be held for Barbara and her mother, Fern, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A time of gathering and refreshments will follow until 4 p.m.

