Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Baggs
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Baggs, Barbara Ann

MADISON - Barbara Ann Baggs, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Sep
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace.
Maria Klubertanz
September 13, 2021
Kaandrae just told me that Barb passed away. My condolences. I´m sorry to hear about this. My thoughts and prayers are with the family!!!!
Kelly Swope
Family
September 11, 2021
I worked with Barb for 5yrs at Oakwood village I am very sad to hear of her passing she Loved her Butterflies. Sending prayers and Strength to Her Sister she always talked about God Bless and to her Family as well
Denean Dillard
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results