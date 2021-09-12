Baggs, Barbara Ann

MADISON - Barbara Ann Baggs, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

