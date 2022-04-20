Barbara Adele Chryst

Dec. 14, 1938 - April 15, 2022

MADISON - Barbara Adele Chryst, age 83, of Madison, WI, died on April 15, 2022 at the All Saints Assisted Living facility in Madison, WI. She was born on December 14, 1938 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Richard C. Chryst and Mildred Esser Chryst.

Barbara attended both Blessed Sacrament Parish and St. Raphael Parish grade schools. She received scholarships to both Edgewood High School and then later to Edgewood College, as well. As an under-graduate, she was elected President of the Student Government Association, was Editor of the Yearbook, and served an internship in Washington, DC, in Senator Wiley's office. After graduating Cum Laude in 1961, as Edgewood College's first Social Studies Major, she chose to attend Purdue University to pursue a masters degree in Guidance & Counseling. She accepted a position as a residence counselor in a co-ed housing environment they had created, which was very unique at that point in time. After concluding her graduate work at Purdue, she was the Director of Residence Life at Nazareth College in Kalamazoo, MI, for 4 years.

For a brief period, Barb was a counselor for Catholic Charities in New York City, working with the Neighborhood Youth Corps in Manhattan. In 1967 she began her career at St. Peter's College in Jersey City, NJ, as Dean of Women, and soon was appointed Assistant Dean of Students, then Acting Dean, and later Dean of Students. Barb broke new ground and enjoyed many "firsts" during her time at St. Peter's. In particular, she became the first woman, and the first lay person, to hold a top position in Student Affairs among all 28 American Jesuit Colleges and Universities.

Barb was also the first female to serve on the St. Peter's Board of Athletics. She sat on many of the most important Committees of the College, and directed innumerable student activities. She was moderator for the Petriennes, a woman's organization that generated funds for local charities. Upon completing 20 years of dedicated service, she was awarded the College's "Bene Merenti" Medal for "her professionalism, dedication and constant, caring and sharing presence". On the occasion of her retirement in 1997, in recognition of her being a "person for others" for 30 years, St. Peter's College established The Annual Barbara A. Chryst Community Service Award, to be given each year to "a senior who has demonstrated excellence in service to the College and the community, and who exemplifies the values Barb stands for."

Barb was also further recognized by being named as an Honorary Alumna of St. Peter's. A written tribute on this occasion stated that she was a "cherished counselor and advisor... Twice in her career the college yearbook was dedicated in her honor - a rare happening."

Barb's service to others was not limited to the college community. A Eucharistic Minister, she also was a member of the St. Henry Parish Bereavement Committee, and was involved on the Boards of Directors of Jersey City's YWCA, Hudson Hospice, and the Senior Citizen Housing for Hudson County.

Barb was an avid sports fan, known for facilitating ambitious tailgates at New York Giants and Princeton University football games, extending hospitality to visitors, supporting family members in all their educational endeavors, famously baking for others, faithfully sending birthday cards to extended family & friends, and remembering the special intentions of others in her prayers.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Bosold; brother-in-law, Richard Bosold; sister-in-law, Patricia Chryst; nieces and nephews: Dan (Jenny) Bosold, Julie (Joe) Petryniec, Katie (Harper) Chaffee, Rick Chryst (fiancé Wendy Link), George (Shelley) Chryst, Cathy (Bob) Greco, Paul (Robin) Chryst, Mary Ellen (Dave) Strauser; 22 great-nieces and nephews; two great-great-nieces; cousins: Janet Giffey, Tom (Mardel) Wien, Caryl Bremer; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George; and her sister, Jean.

Barb and her family wish to acknowledge the exceptional care she received from her UW Hospital medical team, especially Dr. Mark Albertini, Dr. Zachary Morris, and Nurse Mary Lynn Kessenich. The family is also deeply appreciative for the dedicated efforts of staff members of both the All Saints Assisted Living facility and Agrace Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2116 Hollister Ave., in Madison, WI. A visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe St., Madison, WI 5371, UW Carbone Cancer Center, Development Office, K4/658, 600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI, 53705; or to St. Peter University, 2641 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ, 07306.

