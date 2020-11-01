DeRoo, Barbara Ann

MADISON - Barbara Ann DeRoo, age 72, passed away at Attic Angel Health Center on Oct. 23, 2020. Barbara was born Nov. 20, 1947, in Muncie, Ind., to Eleanor (Rush) and Robert F. DeRoo. Barbara grew up in Elmhurst, Ill., and graduated from York High School in 1966. She attended Oberlin College before graduating from Northern Illinois University. Barbara worked for over 30 years at the Department of Children and Family Services in Chicago, Ill. She moved to Madison in 2015, residing at the Attic Angel Health Center for the last five years. Barbara enjoyed reading, classical music and talking with friends. At Attic Angel she participated in all activities and maintained her good humor, kindness and optimism despite her declining health. She particularly enjoyed church services, as well as having an Angel volunteer read to her. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her brother, R. Lawrence DeRoo; and sister-in-law, Patricia Kokotailo of Madison. Barbara is also survived by her cousins whom she was very close to, Rebecca (David) Pritchard of Sumter, S.C., Richard (Beth) Rush of Lincoln University, Pa., Sarah Rush of Glendale, Calif., Mark Rush of Gainesville, Fla., and Carol Hacker of Pleasant Hill, Calif.

Barbara remained very attached to co-workers, friends and church members in Elmhurst and Chicago, as well as friends in the Turners Syndrome Society. Barbara's optimism and loving nature will be missed by all.

Thank you from Barbara's family to the staff of the Attic Angel Health Center, who cared for her and loved her for many years, and the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, and a very special thank you to Barbara Berven, her special angel. Memorials may be made to the Attic Angel Employee Appreciation fund.

