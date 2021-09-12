Fiore, Barbara

MISSOULA, Mont. - Barbara Hipp Fiore, 81, died peacefully at home in Missoula, Mont., on Aug. 30, 2021. Barb was born in Aurora, Ill., on Aug. 19, 1940, attended West Aurora schools, and graduated with the Class of 1958. She received her B.A. in fine arts from St. Mary's of Notre Dame.

After her marriage, Barb lived in Hawaii, Glen Ellyn, Ill., then settled in Madison, Wis. When raising her children, she reconnected with the arts. Barb played the guitar and sang with a music group, performing at her church and other holiday events. She volunteered with Children's Theater and played a significant role in the troupe's 1980 move to the Overture Center. Their first performance was "The Music Man," and Barb helped with the set, secured the many props required, and worked on The River City Gazette program, which was actually a miniature newspaper. She marveled looking at the 2,000 attendees, all reading that paper, which included the program, background of the play and theater, and fundraising material.

This led Barb to a career in pre-press at The Edgerton Reporter, where she learned the art of making halftone photos for printing by hand. This knowledge gave her a unique understanding of Adobe Photoshop software, allowing a maestro's touch. Barb was an energetic, kind, understanding co-worker and friend to many during her time at The Reporter. Barb felt strongly about the important role small newspapers hold in their communities. Each week she worked hard to present the public with a newspaper of the highest quality possible. Most notably, she worked magic with the photographs she was provided so the end result would meet her high standards.

In addition to her work at the Edgerton newspaper, Barb purchased Silk Screen Creations, which was actually two businesses. She provided custom screen-printed garments for local businesses and organizations and also created a pre-print line of designs for tourists. These were sold in retail outlets in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Barb's volunteering spirit was a great help to the Edgerton Sterling North Book Festival. Each year she was an Author Angel, helping the presenters. Many became her friends and would keep in touch with her no matter where in the world they lived. Barb loved nature and being outside. The great outdoors was often the subject of her artwork and photography. She especially enjoyed spending time each summer in Manitowish Waters at a cabin built by her grandfather.

Barb retired in 2011 and moved to Missoula, Mont., where she was soon deeply involved with the community there, just as she was in Madison and Edgerton. She volunteered at the Peace Center, joined a book club and a knitting group. In addition, her backyard connected with a nature preserve, so wildlife was often looking in her window.

True retirement lasted about a year, then Barb again joined The Reporter staff, working remotely from Montana to provide the paper with her exceptional photography work. Barb led a busy life enjoying her art, photography, reading, knitting and her many friends. Once a person met Barb, the chances were good that she would be your friend for life.

Barb will be remembered as a gifted artist and craftswoman. She approached her art and work with passion, style and grace. She had an infectious way of sharing her enthusiasm for her art with others, and was a selfless teacher who was both generous and honest in her praise. Barb's zest for sharing her talents will be among the things missed most by those who knew her. In recent years, Barb was known to remark, "I have to retire." But that comment was always bookended with, "But I love what I do. I truly do."

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Urban and Margaret Barber Hipp. Barb is survived by daughter, Karen (Richard) Olson, of Austin, Texas, and grandchildren, Annika and Erik. She is also survived by son, Michael Fiore, and grandchildren, Bodie, Coplan and Kayla, Reno, Nev. She leaves behind brother, David (Sandy) Hipp of Aurora, Ill.; sister, Nancy Brown of Missoula, Mont.; ex-husband, James Fiore of Madison, Wis.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements for her burial will be private. Contributions in Barb's memory may be made to your favorite charity or to the Urban and Margaret Hipp Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, P.O. Box 4786, Aurora, IL 60507.