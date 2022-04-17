Menu
Barbara H. Gabris
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ryan & Joyce-Ryan Funeral Homes - DeForest Windsor Chapel
Barbara H. Gabris

Nov. 7, 1943 - April 12, 2022

DeForest, WI – Barbara H. Gabris, age 78, was born November 7, 1943, in Portage, WI and passed away on Tuesday April 12, 2022, at St Mary's Hospital due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis.

Her parents were Charles and Meta Thomas of Wisconsin Dells. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Chester (Chet) Gabris; two sons: Jeff (Julie) Gabris of Poynette, WI, Timothy (Rebecca) Gabris of Maryland Heights, MO; and three grandchildren: Ilan, Seraphina, and Bella.

Additional family includes her sister, Beverly (Lee) Steffen; brothers: Ron (Gail) Thomas and Kevin Thomas; along with sister-in-law, Ollie (John) Kincaid; plus many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents: Charles and Meta Thomas; sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Brunn and Edna Kelly; and brothers-in-law: Al Gabris and Herb Brunn.

She was a long-time member of United in Christ Lutheran Church in Morrisonville, WI. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, painting flowers, and finding unique treasures.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, Deforest, WI from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 4560 County Road DM, Morrisonville, WI on Friday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Peter Heide officiating. Visitation 1 hour prior to services. Burial will be held at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Keyeser, WI.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America or Samaritans Purse Ukraine Crisis.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 17, 2022.
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.