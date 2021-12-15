Menu
Barbara Gilbert
Middleton High School
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Gilbert, Barbara A.

MADISON - Barbara A. Gilbert, age 73, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. She was born in 1948, the daughter of George and Ann Gericke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, with Father Chad Droessler officiating. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the entombment, at the Highland Manor Shelter House, 10 Malibu Drive, Madison. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at church on Friday. Please share your memories of Barb by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 15, 2021.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
My sympathy to the family. I worked with Barb at WPS.
Becky Loy
Work
December 16, 2021
