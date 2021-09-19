Henschel, Barbara Ann (May)

DEFOREST- Barbara Ann (May) Henschel, age 98, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Sage Meadow Memory Care, Middleton, Wis.

She was born at home on Valentine's Day 1923 in Plymouth, Wis., to William and Pearl May. The doctor who delivered Barbara had to spend the night in their home due to a severe snowstorm raging outside.

Barbara met the love of her life, Alfred Henschel, at a fireman's picnic in Elkhart Lake, Wis. She loved being serenaded by him during their courtship, and they were married on June 13, 1942, in the Evangelical and Reformed Church in the town of Russell. They moved to DeForest in 1945. Barbara was employed with The Forest Milk Company at DeForest until it closed. After that she was employed as customer accountant at American Breeders Service until her retirement in 1985. They enjoyed wintering in Arizona for many years.

Barbara was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest. She enjoyed visiting with people and sharing her love of life through playing cards, crafts of all kinds, sewing, ceramics, knitting and crocheting. She was a charter member of the DeForest Homettes Homemakers and Red Hats. In her later years, she was a familiar face when she volunteered at the DeForest Senior Center. If you ever wanted a job done or a project organized, Barbara was the one to call upon. She touched so many lives.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon (Rev.Duane) Hanson of Thompson, N.D., Patricia (Paul) Pulokas of Towanda, Ill., and Kay (Allen) Hinck of Waunakee, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Kirstin (Mike) Norby, the Rev. Trisha (Kyle) Boese, Eric Hanson, Tony (Sheilagh) Pulokas, Mark (Amy) Pulokas, Jim (Karla) Pulokas, Katie (Matt) Dorner, and Meredith (John) Seymour; 20 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, her parents, two sisters, one brother and twin granddaughters.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, with Pastors Sue Beadle and Chuck Peterson presiding. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Inurnment will be held at Norway Grove Cemetery, DeForest.

The family would like to thank Sage Meadows and Agrace Hospice for the special care Barbara received in her final months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, The Agrace Foundation or DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250