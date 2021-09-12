Menu
Barbara "Barb" Holden
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Holden, Barbara "Barb"

MCFARLAND - Barbara "Barb" Holden, age 66, of McFarland, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. She was born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Columbus, Wis., the daughter of Robert Peterson and Ethel (Pfuehler) Peterson. Barb graduated from Columbus High School. She married Rod Holden on July 25, 1975. Barb worked as an administrative assistant at McFarland Law for over 30 years and was the Waubesa Snowbirds Treasurer for 30 years.

Barb was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling with good friends, Brad and Paula. She was on a women's pool league for more than 25 years, many of whose members she remained close to. Barb was an avid Badgers football fan and was able to attend the Rose Bowl in 1994. As a member of Badger Invasion, she always looked forward to the Badgers bus trips with friends. Barb enjoyed gardening.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she cherished her time spent with family. Barb enjoyed many trips traveling the country with her husband. She enjoyed going to the family cabin, playing cribbage and euchre.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rod; two sons, Alex Holden and Derek Holden; grandchildren, Emma, Madilyn and Buckley Holden; brother, Dale (Kathy) Peterson; and two sisters, Sharon (Alan) Kjelland and Jean (Vance) Mannetter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronald Peterson.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many wonderful memories of snowmobiling together with Barb and her family in Northern Wisconsin.
John Burns Mcfarland
Other
September 18, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your wife, mom, grandma, sister. Sending prayers for the strength to get through the difficult time of your loss.
Dave and Mary Yerges
September 15, 2021
