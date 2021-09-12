Holden, Barbara "Barb"

MCFARLAND - Barbara "Barb" Holden, age 66, of McFarland, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. She was born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Columbus, Wis., the daughter of Robert Peterson and Ethel (Pfuehler) Peterson. Barb graduated from Columbus High School. She married Rod Holden on July 25, 1975. Barb worked as an administrative assistant at McFarland Law for over 30 years and was the Waubesa Snowbirds Treasurer for 30 years.

Barb was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling with good friends, Brad and Paula. She was on a women's pool league for more than 25 years, many of whose members she remained close to. Barb was an avid Badgers football fan and was able to attend the Rose Bowl in 1994. As a member of Badger Invasion, she always looked forward to the Badgers bus trips with friends. Barb enjoyed gardening.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she cherished her time spent with family. Barb enjoyed many trips traveling the country with her husband. She enjoyed going to the family cabin, playing cribbage and euchre.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rod; two sons, Alex Holden and Derek Holden; grandchildren, Emma, Madilyn and Buckley Holden; brother, Dale (Kathy) Peterson; and two sisters, Sharon (Alan) Kjelland and Jean (Vance) Mannetter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronald Peterson.

