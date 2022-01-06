Larson, Barbara M.

CAMBRIDGE - Barbara M. Larson was born in Stoughton to Alvie G. and Myrtle (Neath) Nelson. She married Donald Larson in 1960 at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton, where she remained a member. They were married for 60 wonderful years. They met at a dance held at Edwards Park and continued to dance throughout most of their life. Together they farmed in the Christiana Township until their children took over the crops.

Barb loved to garden; she grew many different vegetables and created beautiful flower gardens. If she was home, you could usually find her in her gardens. This is where she found her quiet time. Barb preserved most of the items she harvested and made the best jelly and jam. She always enjoyed giving these as gifts for others to enjoy. Barb was an amazing cook and loved to cook for her family and friends. She served suppers on Monday nights to her children, and eventually their families, for close to 40 years. We even got to pick the menu on our birthday (one of us seemed to have multiple birthdays - you know who you are). Nobody made a better roast, potato, and gravy meal than Mom, and her meatcakes were out of this world! We all invaded her house after work on Monday, leaving with leftovers and a wonderful sense of family. It was her table we came to for Christmas, Thanksgiving, and whenever possible. Don was her assistant with these meals - she didn't like to peel potatoes.

She worked for Don's Hallmark for several years and then for the Sue Neath Insurance Agency for 11 years. She enjoyed these jobs very much. After retirement, she loved to play cards and went wherever she was invited to play.

Barb and Don were a couple who faced the world together. Their love for each other was visible to anyone who saw them. They danced, they played cards, they visited friends. They enjoyed day trips to different casinos, going out for breakfast, and visiting relatives. They are dancing and holding hands together again - rest in peace Mom.

Barb is survived by three children, Linda (Dale) Skaar of Deerfield, Scott (Lore) Larson, and Jackie (George) Waag of Cambridge; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Rory) McAloon, Kelsey Waag, Andy (Zoey) Waag and Drake (Lexy Wedige) Larson; and great-grandchildren, Aiden McAloon, Kinsley and Carson Waag. She is further survived by her sister, Norma Devine of Muskego; brother-in-law, Dale Hanson of Stoughton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers, Raymond, Alvie, Ronald, and Howard Nelson; and her sister, Shirley Hanson.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Home Again (particularly her special friend Kiana) and Agrace for the care she received. A celebration of life will be held later this year.