Lee, Barbara Ann

MADISON - Barbara Ann Lee, beloved wife and amazing mom, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 86. Barbara was born in Evanston, Ill., on Feb. 6, 1934. She attended New Trier High School in Wilmette and Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. It was at Lindenwood where she met her roommate's visiting brother, Robert Lee, a young Air Force Officer. They married on Jan. 3, 1955, and began their life together in England, stationed at the Royal Air Force Station in Molesworth, England. Their first child, Michael, was born in Bedford, England. Upon returning to the states they added two more to the family, another son, Robert, and a daughter, Sonja. We were raised with love, laughter and a bit of mischief for fun. There was not a cub scout meeting, game, performance or special event of ours in which we couldn't look up and see Mom smiling, win or lose. Her energy and love for us was boundless.

While raising a family, Barbara always found time to volunteer her support to many community organizations. She completed her travel agent certification and enjoyed her time working at Concorde Travel and learning the business.

Together, Bob and Barbara shared an enthusiasm for life, traveling to many parts of the world and enjoying the good times and company of so many close, lifelong friends. After spending winters in Florida, they moved full time to Naples in 1989, enjoying golf, the beach and sunshine. In Naples, Barbara shared her strength and sobriety with countless others, gaining as much as she gave, and being forever grateful for the love and support of her friends and the program.

If you were fortunate enough to know Barbara, you were witness to her unwavering belief in the goodness of people. She was our standard of measure for kindness and compassion, and we will continue to strive to come within light years of her capacity for both.

We wish to express our gratitude to the Haven staff at Attic Angel for the professional and compassionate care provided to Barbara during her stay. They became "family" with an ease and comfort, and not only cared for Barbara, but helped our entire family navigate the emotional journey of Alzheimer's. We thank you all.

Barbara is survived by an endless list of people whose lives she touched. Her husband, Bob, of 65 years, her loving children, spouses, partners, grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, wonderful friends and anyone and everyone who met her and saw that smile and heard that laugh.

The immediate family was able to be with her and honor her memory. We look forward to having a celebration of her amazing spirit when it is safe to do so.

With the pandemic affecting so many individuals and families at this time, if you would like to make a memorial donation, please consider your local food pantry or other assisting organization.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406