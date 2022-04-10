Barbara Heather Mahr

May 15, 1941 - April 6, 2022

OREGON - Barbara Heather Mahr, age 80, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Oak Park Place. She was born on May 15, 1941, in Wauwatosa, Wis., the daughter of H. James and Helen (Heywood) Sceales.

Barbara obtained her bachelor's degree in DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind., and two master's degrees in community development. Barbara married Larry Mahr on June 19, 2010, at Oregon Peoples United Methodist Church.

Barbara worked in her early years as a social worker, and found a lifelong focus on community and human development working for the international development organization, Institute of Cultural Affairs (Ecumenical Institute). She was instrumental in adult employment and economic development programs at Fox Valley Technical Institute. Later at Waukesha County Technical College she led programming in community and business development. Barbara's work also involved doing economic development projects for Mooney LeSage Consulting, Brookfield, Wis., and with her own firm New Directions, acquiring her real estate license along the way. Notably, she helped lay out the American Center in Sun Prairie along with many other important projects. She was active in leadership in numerous economic development associations including National Association of Community Economic Development Associations (NACEDA) and the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA). She also served as the President of Mid-America Economic Development Council (MAEDC).

In addition to community development, Barbara was involved in spiritual growth and adult focused Christian faith continuing education working as a consultant to the Bishop for the Wisconsin Conference of the United Method Church. She was very connected to her church, Peoples United Methodist, where she was involved in creating the Covenant Group, Soul Sisters. She lovingly viewed all the members of PUMC as an extension of her family.

Barbara will be remembered as a well-respected member of the community. She enjoyed international travel and was an avid reader. She was very devoted to her family, especially to her grandchildren, and was a very supportive wife and mother.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Sarah (Jed) James; son, David (Wendy) Keller; Larry's children, Natalie (EV) Mahr, Nathan (Katie) Mahr, Laura Mahr and Matthew (Serina) Marichiba; grandchildren, Sterling Keller, Carter and Brianna Kingery and Iain (Patti) DeMay; Larry's granddaughter with whom she shared a special bond, Maiana, and her sibling, Niko Marichiba; sister, Kathy (George) Weiand; niece, Heather Masuhr; and nephew, Scott Masuhr. She was preceded in death by her parents, H. James and Helen, as well as her late husband, Reverend Kenneth Keller.

A funeral service will be held at PEOPLES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 North Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with Pastor Dan Dick presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Following a gravesite service, a luncheon will be served at 12 noon at the church.

Memorials may be gifted in Barbara's name to Oregon Community Food Pantry, www.oregonareafoodpantry.com. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

